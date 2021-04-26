Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $148.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 212,082 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $148,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

