Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,094 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Illumina worth $193,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.95.

ILMN stock opened at $414.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,811 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.