Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 768,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 53,150 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $101,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.