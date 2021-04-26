Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 69,221 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,221 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $128,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $139.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

