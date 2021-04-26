China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on ZNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,344. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

