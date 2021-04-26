Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,460.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,459.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.