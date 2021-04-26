Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PPRQF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.30 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.