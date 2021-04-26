Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PPRQF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.30 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

