Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.63 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Chromia has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $109.63 million and $63.34 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00065112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00727298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.54 or 0.07638280 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

