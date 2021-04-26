Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Boosted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.56. 4,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

