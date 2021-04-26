Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells $90,188.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHDN stock opened at $215.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.48 and a 200-day moving average of $203.69.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

