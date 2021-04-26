Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells $90,188.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CHDN stock opened at $215.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.48 and a 200-day moving average of $203.69.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
