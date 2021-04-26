Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Raised to $47.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of CHUY opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $896.53 million, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,278. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after buying an additional 103,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

