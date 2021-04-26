CIBC Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $140.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TRRSF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.42. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.