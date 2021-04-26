Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.56 Per Share, MKM Partners Forecasts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at MKM Partners upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners analyst J. Gerdes now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $9.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.30. MKM Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

