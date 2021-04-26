Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Shares of XEC opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

