Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.58.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Cineplex stock opened at C$12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$789.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.93.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
