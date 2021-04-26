Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cineplex stock opened at C$12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$789.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.93.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

