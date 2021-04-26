Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

