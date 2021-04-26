Citigroup Boosts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $23.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SLM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

