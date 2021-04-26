Citigroup Downgrades Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

