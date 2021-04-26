Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $23.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLM. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 471,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.