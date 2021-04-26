Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Hits $258,755.36

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $258,755.36 and $1,369.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 158.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,048,143 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

