Clarus Securities Boosts Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to $5.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target lifted by Clarus Securities from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BRLGF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
