Clarus Securities Boosts Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to $5.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target lifted by Clarus Securities from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BRLGF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

