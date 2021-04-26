Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $503.68 million, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,331,913.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.