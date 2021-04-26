Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 253 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period.

FTEC stock opened at $113.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $114.62.

