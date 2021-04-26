CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CohBar were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 319,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CWBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. CohBar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

