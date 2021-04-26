Cohen Klingenstein LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Apple by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,433,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $419,367,000 after buying an additional 276,351 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 195,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,928,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 160,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

