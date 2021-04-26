Color Platform One Day Volume Reaches $134.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,288.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $823.78 or 0.01545877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.54 or 0.00487039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001546 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004319 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.