Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

