Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIX opened at $80.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

