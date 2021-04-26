Compass (NYSE:COMP) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COMP. Barclays began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:COMP opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

