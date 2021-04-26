Connect Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,362.83 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $76,362.83 and $15.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01052890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00648090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,557.00 or 1.00164556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io

