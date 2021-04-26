Conning Inc. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.36 on Monday, reaching $494.45. 24,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,752. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.24 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.