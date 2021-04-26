Conning Inc. Has $45.09 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $45,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.73. The company had a trading volume of 123,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,277. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.