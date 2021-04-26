Conning Inc. Sells 63,726 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,726 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.22% of Nucor worth $52,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 17,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.54. 89,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

