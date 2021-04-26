Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $181.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.86. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

