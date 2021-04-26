Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 575 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $340.88 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $342.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

