Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,837 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

