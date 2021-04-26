Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of ED opened at $77.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.