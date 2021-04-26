Continental Resources (CLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

