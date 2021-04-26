Continental Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of CLR opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

