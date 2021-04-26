Contrasting Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 19.16% 12.33% 1.02%

14.5% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Futu has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Futu and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 4 0 2.80 Morgan Stanley 0 5 15 0 2.75

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $225.20, indicating a potential upside of 56.60%. Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $73.58, indicating a potential downside of 9.11%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Morgan Stanley.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futu and Morgan Stanley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $136.28 million 143.08 N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $53.82 billion 2.81 $9.04 billion $4.98 16.26

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Futu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan on September 16, 1935 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

