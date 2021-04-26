Contrasting Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silk Road Medical and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56% AtriCure -21.74% -14.83% -7.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 31.73 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -43.01 AtriCure $230.81 million 13.64 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -64.49

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silk Road Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silk Road Medical and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $67.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than AtriCure.

Summary

AtriCure beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. The company also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used to treat symptomatic persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation patients; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, it sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; COBRA Fusion Surgical Ablation System; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. AtriCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

