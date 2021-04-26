Contrasting Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -2, suggesting that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Simulations Plus and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simulations Plus presently has a consensus price target of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 22.74% 10.65% 9.51% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $41.59 million 33.34 $9.33 million $0.56 123.14 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Aspyra on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for noncompartmental analysis and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers KIWI, a cloud-based web application to organize, process, maintain, and communicate the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury; IPFsym, a software tool to treat or cure idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and the Monolix Suite, a solution for modeling and simulation. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

