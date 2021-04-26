Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Haywood Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.75.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$805.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,120.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

