Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.12. 1,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

