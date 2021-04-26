Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

