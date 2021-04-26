Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $483,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 84,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

