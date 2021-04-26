Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.02. 21,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

