Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,752. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.24 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

