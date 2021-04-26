Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $610.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,099. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.84 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.