Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 135,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,543. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

